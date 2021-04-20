Suspect arrested after teens allegedly stage abduction in Seagoville

article

A 20-year-old Plano man is facing charges related to what police are now calling a pre-planned abduction at a flea market in Seagoville.

Police said Jose Penaloza-Estrada knew 16-year Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson were the subjects of an Amber Alert. Still, he rented a motel room for them and never alerted authorities.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for the two girls from Bullard, south of Tyler.

They traveled to Seagoville with a music teacher on Sunday to sing at a flea market. The teacher, who is described as a family friend, got separated from them after the performance and later called the police.

Seagoville police said they were concerned for the girls’ safety because one of them placed an alarming phone call to her mother late Sunday. It led her mother to believe she had been abducted from the flea market and was in grave danger.

After the Amber Alert was issued, police found security video that showed the two girls with Penaloza-Estrada and another young male. They did not appear to be in distress.

During questioning, Penaloza-Estrada admitted he rented a motel room in Plano for Betancourt and Nelson. Both were found there unharmed.

"The investigation concluded that the alleged abduction of the girls was a pre-planned hoax. Jose Penaloza-Estrada was aware of the girls being a subject of an Amber Alert and their Missing Person status," Seagoville police said in a release.

Penaloza-Estrada is now charged with two counts of harboring a runaway child.

Additional charges may be filed in the case, police said.

