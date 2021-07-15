Suspect arrested after stabbing near Downtown Dallas bus station
DALLAS - A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Wednesday night in Downtown Dallas.
Police said the victim got into a fight with another man and that person stabbed him in the chest.
The victim managed to get to the Greyhound bus station on Lamar Street and got help.
Police said officers arrested the suspect in the bus station where he was trying to change his clothes.
His name has not yet been released.