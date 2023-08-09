Which age group tips the worst? Survey reveals tipping frustrations

Most of us are just tired of tipping our servers and stylists, according to a new survey by Bankrate that found 66 percent of Americans take issue with the tipping culture in this country.

But it also found Gen Z are the worst tippers by far.

The survey found Gen Zers are significantly less likely than baby boomers to always tip when they:

Eat at a sit-down restaurant: 35% compared to 83%

Get food delivery: 31% compared to 62%

Use taxis or rideshares: 22% compared to 56%

You won't be surprised to hear that baby boomers tip the most frequently of any generation for most services, but then again, they're more likely to have the extra money to pay for a barista's tip -- on top of the $6 coffee.

Money can be tight for people in their 20's, but bad tipping could be a sign of the times.

"I think [it’s] the economy just because of all the job loss," said a New York resident. "And I think they just haven't been taught."

Or maybe taught a concept that's completely different. Bankrate found Gen Z is more woke -- wanting to prove a point that paying workers a livable wage isn't their responsibility.

"A lot of young adults have a social justice take on tipping, as in it’s not fair and we shouldn't be doing it," said Ted Rossman, a senior analyst at Bankrate. "They're more likely to say that businesses should just pay their staff better."

The survey also found that men are bad tippers, so when those two groups intersect, you know what you're going to get.

"The economy is really hitting us," said a Gen Z resident. "We're really struggling."

According to Bankrate, the tendency to tip increases with age. Baby boomers (ages 59-77) tip the most frequently of any generation for most services, such as the 70% of baby boomers who always tip when they go to a hairdresser, hair stylist or barber. Only 24% of Gen Zers (ages 18-26), 40% of millennials (ages 27-42) and 67% of Gen X (ages 43-58) always tip their hairdresser, hair stylist or barber, in comparison.

Overall, Bankrate found roughly two in three (66%) U.S. adults have a negative view about tipping, according to the survey.

Americans said they believe businesses should pay employees better rather than relying so much on tips (41%), they’re annoyed about pre-entered tip screens (32%), they feel that tipping culture has gotten out of control (30%), they’re confused about who and how much to tip (15%), and they would be willing to pay higher prices if we could do away with tipping (16%).