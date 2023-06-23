Supreme Court rejects lawsuit from Texas, Louisiana demanding Biden administration boost deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge by Texas and Louisiana to the Biden Administration’s policy on deporting certain immigrants.

The court ruling was 8-1, with the opinion being written by a Trump appointed justice.

The justices struck down the lawsuit, saying the Republican-led states have no standing to challenge a policy narrowing federal immigration enforcement.

This is a blow to Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, but in no way will this stop Texas from continuing to sue the Biden Administration over problems on the border.

"They're not written by raging liberals. The majority is written by Brett Kavanaugh. The concurrence is written by Neil Gorsuch. These are conservative thinkers, applying conservative principles," constitutional lawyer David Coale.

Gov. Abbott and Texas Republicans have continued to spend billions of dollars on stopping illegal border crossings.

Most recently, Abbott announced a plan to put a floating border wall in the Rio Grande.

After the ruling, Abbott called the decision "outrageous."

Coale disagrees.

"Here you have the Supreme Court, 8-1, different reasons, but agreement on the outcome that this isn't your fight Texas," he said.

It’s no secret there has been a surge of migrants crossing the southern border.

Coale said what the Supreme Court has said is, there isn’t enough manpower and money for the federal government to deport the high volumes of immigrants by following every policy set by Congress.

"Congress has told ICE to do a lot of things and then it hasn't given them the money to do those things. And so the Biden Administration, and really any administration charged with administering the immigration laws, has to make some tough decisions about what they're going to prioritize and what they're not going to prioritize," he explained.

Coale does not think this will slow the Texas Attorney General’s Office from suing Biden over the border, but he said this ruling should be seen as a caution light.

"They've got to take this into account as at least a yellow light that maybe you don't want to push everything quite as hard as you possibly can," he said. "Because, at the end of the day, you may go all the way to Supreme Court, have nothing to show for it."

Paxton, who is suspended from office, has not made any comment about the ruling.