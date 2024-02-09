North Texas zoo animals make their Super Bowl predictions

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, North Texas zoos are letting some of their animals make predictions for the big game.

An antelope at the Dallas Zoo named Taylor Swift went against her namesake.

The Eastern bongo was asked to pick between bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers logos.

Instead of picking the team that has the real Taylor Swift's boyfriend, this Taylor chose San Francisco to win Sunday's showdown.

In Fort Worth, the new lion cub, Moha, was also asked to pick a winner.

He also went with the 49ers.

Moja was born in October and made his first public appearance in the lion habitat on Thursday.

READ MORE: Dallas Police K-9 working security at Super Bowl

Time will tell if the animal instinct paid off.

The Chiefs and 49ers kick off at 5:30 p.m. central time.