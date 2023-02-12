Super Bowl Monday 'Sickout': Millions of workers plan to skip work

Millions of people are spending the day and night celebrating the big game, and that means some of them won’t be making it to work on Monday.

The big Super Bowl celebration comes at the price of productivity that is known as Super Bowl Monday "sickout."

Maybe it's the 1.45 billion pounds of chicken wings folks tossed back Super Bowl Sunday, or the 105 million pounds of avocados consumed.

According to The Workforce Institute at UKG, the sickout started on Sunday, as 17.2 million workers got out of their shift.

They either faked being sick or just didn't show up so they could watch the game.

Of those who did manage to go in, 21.9 million said they were too busy watching the game while they worked to be productive.

Come Monday, 18.8 million employees are expected to miss work, while 7.8 million said they'll go in late.

Two in five said it won’t be the first time they played hooky the day after the Super Bowl.

Office meeting room with Television. (Photo by Andrew Holt/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

RELATED: Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35

So how are they getting out of it?

There are 10.9 million employees who have already scheduled a day off, even though 11% said they believe they'd be reprimanded just for asking for time off.

The solution?

It was found that 4.7 million will ghost and just not show up, while 3.1 million will call in sick, even if they're not.

Overall, one out of three, or 51.8 million people said if they do make it to work Monday, they plan on being less productive than normal.

So what's the solution?

There are 42% of workers who said they think the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.