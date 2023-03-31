Search for police chase suspect continues, Sunnyvale residents asked to shelter in place

Police have a neighborhood surrounded in the rural Dallas County town of Sunnyvale as they search for an armed driver who led them on a chase.

Schools in Sunnyvale ISD will also be delayed two hours Friday morning because of the search.

It all started late Thursday night when officers in Terrell, in Kaufman County, tried to pull over a driver in a reportedly stolen vehicle.

The driver then took off and a chance ensued.

The pursuit ended about 20 miles away in Sunnyvale, in eastern Dallas County.

Deputies said they deployed spike strips and the suspect crashed.

But instead of surrendering, the man got out of the vehicle and started shooting at deputies.

"I live about two streets down on Magic. And I’m pulling off to go to my grandmother’s and I hear shots firing off. I see the helicopters. He was low then up high. He was shooting at the helicopter," said Tucker Ray, a witness. "Four or five cops are pulling up and I’m hearing maybe eight to nine shots ringing out. A friend of mine comes speeding up, and he’s going, ‘Dude, shots are ringing out, shots are ringing out!’"

The Department of Public Safety said the suspect was armed with some kind of long gun, carrying a rifle and may have fired shots at a law enforcement helicopter that had been flying overhead.

Officers returned fire but it doesn’t appear that they hit him. No officers were hit.

The man took off on foot and still has not yet been captured.

DPS said troopers are confident he is still in the area hiding in the woods.

During the search overnight, officers used thermal equipment to try to locate a heat source in the wooded area where they are looking.

Although there is not a significant threat to residents, people who live in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes.

A shelter in place order remains in effect for the town.