Sunday storms knock out power, internet for Allen ISD students learning virtually

Weekend storms caused widespread power outages and knocked down trees in Allen. Residents say they didn’t have power for more than 12 hours.

The outage affected Allen ISD students who started school last week virtually.

Families say they had to resort to using their cell phones or hot spots given to them by the district. But the district says they will be working with families to make accommodations for the outage.

Many families in Allen got through Sunday night without power. But for those working and going to school from home, the lack of internet became a problem by Monday morning.

Robin Kordick has a senior in high school.

“She was a little bit worried this morning. At first, she was gonna go over to a friend’s that did have electricity and do school,” Kordick said. “Luckily, ours came back on in time. But also the school sent out messages telling them that if they did not have electricity or internet service to just contact their campuses and the teachers would work with them.”

Other parents say students were given extended deadlines or went to areas with free Wi-Fi to work off of. The district couldn’t say how many families were affected but said those who couldn’t log on because of power outages would be given alternative assignments.

Elsewhere in Allen, the Texas Baptist Men were out doing tree removal for affected residents like Ray Zellan.

“We still took the kids into the closet underneath the stairs because it was really windy,” Sellan said. “It was maybe 60 mile-per-hour winds.”

The downed trees kept the Texas Baptist Men busy for most of the day cleaning up neighborhoods for free.

“All of these guys that are out here today are volunteers,” said TBM Director Dwain Carter. “And just a few phone calls and a couple of emails for volunteers to come and help, that’s just kind of what we do is to come out and help these homeowners.”

On Willow Oak Drive, a tree blocked off the road to residents and knocked out power overnight.

But by Monday morning, the weather improved and power was restored for many families.

Other Allen ISD families say their kids have until midnight to log on and start completing their assignments.