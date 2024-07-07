Expand / Collapse search

Sunday marks 8 years since Downtown Dallas ambush that killed 5 officers

Published  July 7, 2024 10:55am CDT
July 7, 2016 Downtown Dallas Police Ambush
In The Moment - 7 Hours

This FOX 4 documentary details our coverage of the ambush attack in 2016 that killed 5 officers and injured a dozen others in Downtown Dallas. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sgt. Michael Smith, DART Officer Brent Thompson and Officer Patricio "Patrick" Zamarripa were killed in the attack.

DALLAS - Sunday marks eight years since the ambush in Downtown Dallas that left five police officers dead.

The shooting happened during a Black Lives Matter protest in July 2016.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

The five officers’ names are forever etched into the side of a police memorial outside DPD Headquarters, honoring all of our fallen officers.

Buildings in Downtown Dallas will shine blue on Sunday night in honor of the officers.

On Saturday, officers from the Dallas Police Department took part inthe Run For The Blue 5K.

Run For The Blue was founded in response to this attack to support fallen and injured officers and their families.
 