Sunday marks 8 years since Downtown Dallas ambush that killed 5 officers

Sunday marks eight years since the ambush in Downtown Dallas that left five police officers dead.

The shooting happened during a Black Lives Matter protest in July 2016.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

The five officers’ names are forever etched into the side of a police memorial outside DPD Headquarters, honoring all of our fallen officers.

Buildings in Downtown Dallas will shine blue on Sunday night in honor of the officers.

MORE: July 7, 2016 Downtown Dallas Police Ambush Coverage

On Saturday, officers from the Dallas Police Department took part inthe Run For The Blue 5K.

Run For The Blue was founded in response to this attack to support fallen and injured officers and their families.

