North Texas principal writes handwritten letters to 443 graduating seniors

article

Graduation gifts unlike any other… A North Texas high school principal recently went above and beyond to spread kindness, personally writing nearly 500 handwritten letters to his graduating senior class.

What we know:

Principal Jason Mutterer of Summit High School, part of Mansfield ISD, bid farewell to this year's graduating class with a unique gesture. He presented each of the 443 students with a handwritten letter and a one-dollar bill upon their graduation. Mutterer noted it took him more than 24 hours to write the individual notes.

While a dollar might seem insignificant, Mutterer emphasized that together, these small acts could achieve something great. He highlighted the importance of small acts of kindness and the potential impact students could have by spreading kindness to others.

What they're saying:

During the graduation ceremony, Mutterer turned his back to the audience, speaking directly to the seniors. "I've done a small act of kindness by providing each of you with a handwritten letter and a dollar, but 443 random acts of kindness can start a ripple," he said. "So slow down. Slow down and see others who simply want to be seen. Graduation is simultaneously an ending point, but it's also a starting point..."

Dig deeper:

Mutterer has dedicated 23 years of his education career to Summit High School, where he is known as "Coach Mutt" from his time as the basketball coach.