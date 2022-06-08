Summer safety campaign launched in Downtown Dallas

article

There is a move to make the increasingly busy Downtown Dallas look and feel safer.

The organization that runs programs in Downtown Dallas is working with Dallas and DART police.

Downtown Dallas Inc. said most complaints about life downtown are about people sleeping in public, panhandling, littering and graffiti.

"It’s not just a police problem. It’s a quality of life, it’s a homelessness, it’s getting involved, engaging, communicating with all those things. I think we can make every community in the city of Dallas safe," said Dallas police deputy chief Israel Herrera said.

There is also a new app called See Say Now, which allows users to report non-emergency issues like code violations.

It’s free in the Apple and Google app stores.