Summer months bring rise in domestic violence cases across United States

The Brief Domestic violence has risen 12% nationwide this summer, according to a study by the Department of Justice. Local advocates point towards financial pressure, more alcohol consumption at summer parties, and more time spent together as a reason for the increase. The Family Place in Dallas offers a 24-hour crisis hotline, as well as counseling, for those needing help in situations involving domestic violence.



The summer months have seen a rise in domestic violence across the United States, according to a study done by the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Justice's study of seasonal patterns and trends in criminal violence notes that there has been a 12% increase in domestic violence for the summer months.

Tiffany Tate, the CEO of The Family Place in Dallas, tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb that factors for the increase include:

Spending more time together in summer months

Financial pressure

Summer child care

Spending more on food and activities

Summer holidays

More alcohol consumption at summer parties

What they're saying:

"It's very troubling because that's an element that we can't control," Tate tells Rabb.

"We can't control the heat and different environmental factors, so all we can do is plan and try to anticipate this increase in aggression and violence during this time period so that we can help survivors."

Tiffany Tate

Tate says oftentimes, domestic violence can result in life or death situations.

"It's critical to remember that these are risk factors and not causes, so these different variables may increase stress or opportunities for conflict, but they are not the cause of intimate partner violence," Tate continued.

"We wholeheartedly believe that violence is always a choice and the responsibility of that choice rests solely with the person who is using the violence so you have someone who has the propensity to use violence. These are simply situations that can exacerbate that choice."

What you can do:

The Family Place offers a 24-hour hotline for those experiencing a domestic violence crisis. The number is (214) 941-1991.

Community-based services, such as counseling, are also offered by The Family Place for free.