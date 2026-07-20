Haslet private school to close in wake of pastor's sex offender son controversy

The Brief Heritage Christian Academy in Haslet will close its doors before the 2026-27 school year, Heritage Baptist Church announced on Monday. The church became embroiled in controversy in February when Pastor Eric Crawford resigned following the revelation his son, Caleb, was working at the church and school as a registered sex offender. Heritage Baptist Church members held a vote to reinstate Crawford as the church's pastor, but he did not receive the requisite votes to be reinstated.



A Haslet private school will close its doors several months after a sex offender controversy rocked the tight-knit community.

What we know:

Heritage Christian Academy in Haslet will officially close on July 20, ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

"Please know that no one wanted this outcome. Considering our current position and long-term outlook, however, the Board strongly feels this is the right, though a heartbreaking decision for everyone involved," the school said in a statement to families.

Caleb Crawford arrest

The backstory:

The closing of Heritage Christian Academy comes after months of controversy surrounding the church it is attached to.

Heritage Baptist Church pastor Eric Crawford initially stepped down on Feb. 19 following the arrest of his son, Caleb Crawford, by the Fort Worth Police Department. The younger Crawford was booked on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements after failing to report his employment status to law enforcement.

Caleb Crawford

Caleb Crawford was indicted in 2016 on charges of indecency with a child involving a 12-year-old girl. He is legally required to register as a sex offender for life and is classified as a moderate risk to reoffend.

According to an arrest affidavit, parents reported seeing Caleb Crawford working as a janitor and installing security cameras at Heritage Christian Academy. The affidavit noted that multiple school staff members and teachers were aware of his criminal history but were allegedly instructed not to inform the parents.

The revelations caused an immediate fracture within the tight-knit Haslet community. Several families pulled their children out of the academy out of safety concerns.

Months later, Heritage Baptist held a vote to reinstate Crawford as pastor, but the vote did not pass the 75% threshold needed for Crawford to return to his position.