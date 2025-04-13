Summer like weather at the Fort Worth Main St Arts Festival

The Brief It was a windy and warm afternoon in Fort Worth for the Main Street Art Festival. The festival gave out free popsicles and set up hydration stations for people to fill up water bottles for free. The festival was able to stay open all four days and is expecting about $4 million worth of art to be sold.



It was a windy and warm afternoon in Fort Worth for the main street art festival. It was a night-and-day difference from last year when it was rainy and cold.

Art festival

Local perspective:

Main street in downtown Fort Worth was packed with people for the last day of the art festival.

Despite the high sun in the sky and temperatures reaching upwards of 90 degrees, event organizers made sure everyone had plenty of ways to stay hydrated and cool while they enjoyed the art, music and food.

The festival gave out free popsicles and set up hydration stations for people to fill up water bottles for free.

Last year, the festival was forced to close early because of the weather.

But this year, the artists are enjoying the sunny skies and the sunny dispositions of customers.

This event seems to be a preview of what is to come from the weather this summer.

What they're saying:

The weather is what brought Samantha Reveles and her family out to the festival.

"Well, it’s been cold the last couple of weeks, so we’re like, hey it’s a beautiful day out why not come out with the family," said Reveles. "This is just the baby heat, just wait for June, July, then it’s really hot."

The kids enjoyed the free popsicles and father, Juan Lira, made sure to bring his water bottle to stay hydrated.

"Enjoy the weather, enjoy the event, enjoy the beautiful art, the music and stay hydrated. That’s the main thing, stay hydrated for sure," said Lira.

Main street art festival organizers like Claire Armstrong will take the heat over last year's rain and cool temperatures. Armstrong says in the last five years, the festival has been forced to close at least one day because of the weather, but not this year.

"We also have a cooling station at 6th and Main with misters and air conditioning units, so people can come and cool off there," said Armstrong. "Losing that revenue really hurt the festival last year, so we are really taking it in this year, and we’re so thankful to God for giving us this beautiful warm weather."

Artists from across the country have come together to celebrate their art with the people of Fort Worth.

"It’s been amazing. I’ve been connecting with a lot of people. The weather was so nice, a little windy, but it’s been great. I love it, I’m having so much fun," said Dallas artist, Alejandra Avila.

Dig deeper:

The festival was able to stay open all four days and Armstrong says they're expecting about $4 million worth of art to be sold.