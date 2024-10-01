Stuffed shells recipe from Mimi's Kitchen

For the past few months, Good Day's Shannon Murray has been somewhat spoiled. Her mom has been in town helping out with Baby Stella and cooking up delicious meals.

Andi Murray, a.k.a. Stella's Mimi, is a former chef. She stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share one of her favorite simple dishes for any day of the week.

Stuffed Shells

1 pound box of very large shells

1.5 pounds Polly-o ricotta cheese

2 cups Polly-o Mozzarella cheese cubed very small

1.5 cups, Italian grated Romano

3 eggs

Parsley, chopped fine

Salt and pepper

Boil shells until just pliable and combine all the cheeses, eggs, etc. in mixing bowl.

Stuff the shells.

Place in refrigerator in bowl covered with a damp towel to stiffen for two hours.

Make a marinara sauce or store-bought.

Put some sauce in bottom of casserole dish about quarter inch, put shells in dish and cover lightly.

Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.