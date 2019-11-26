Study ranks top 15 U.S. cities for single millennials

article

Being single for the holidays may not be so bad and your chances of meeting a significant other could be more likely if you live in the right city, research revealed.

Independent research organization, NORC, which is based at the University of Chicago, found that 50% of 18 to 34-year-olds do not have a steady partner and just 28% were currently married, meaning singlehood amongst young people has skyrocketed in recent years.

When it came to finding the best U.S. cities for young singles, the study conducted by Insurantly analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and examined a variety of factors that would make a metropolitan area with a population over 500,000 a great place to live and find love including high-paying jobs,things to do, and a pool of other singles to socialize with.

Amongst the top cities, singles in Boston had a variety of bars to choose from and sports teams to root for, while lone Angelenos were treated to great weather.

Other factors included:

• Millennial share of the total population

• Share of millennials who are single

• Gender balance for single millennials

• Percent of millennials employed full-time and their income

• Arts, entertainment and recreation businesses density

Census data revealed millennials are opting to get married later in life compared to previous generations. In 2018, the average age for marriage was 30 for men and 28 for women, compared to 23 for men and 21 for women in 1970.

Nationwide, single men outnumbered single women by about 14%.

According to the study, the top 15 cities for millennials were:

1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Overall score: 91.34

Median income for full-time millennials: $50,000

Millennial share of total population: 23.4%

Share of millennials that are single: 69.4%

Millennials in Beantown had a wide array of date options from long walks in Cambridge to games at nearby Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl Champions.

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Overall score: 88.81

Median income for full-time millennials: $48,000

Millennial share of total population: 22.9%

Share of millennials that are single: 69.9%

It’s hard to beat The Big Apple when it comes to dining and entertainment options. With so many singles out and about, millennials were more likely to meet socially than left relying on dating apps.

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Overall score: 88.32

Median income for full-time millennials: $60,000

Millennial share of total population: 24.0%

Share of millennials that are single: 68.1%

The beautiful Bay Area offers young people plenty to do when they were not hard at work, including an excellent food scene.

4. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Overall score: 86.36

Median income for full-time millennials: $43,000

Millennial share of total population: 26.1%

Share of millennials that are single: 64.0%

Millennials make up for 26.1% of the population in the “Live Musical Capital of the World,” and 64% were unwed. This makes Austin the city with the highest percentage of millennials on the list.

5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 29: The skyline of Chicago is seen from the top of the John Hancock Tower Observatory, looking southwest, on March 29, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago's unusually moderate winter and spring weather has been a boost to the local Expand

Overall score: 85.95

Median income for full-time millennials: $43,000

Millennial share of total population: 22.6%

Share of millennials that are single: 68.6%

Winters in The Windy City are not for everyone, but rent costs were more affordable compared to New York and San Francisco. The city also boosts impressive public transit options, topnotch restaurants and nightlife.

6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandra, DC-VA-MD-WV

Overall score: 85.70

Median income for full-time millennials: $52,000

Millennial share of total population: 23.3%

Share of millennials that are single: 66.0%

The greater Washington D.C. area was home to highly educated young adults who sought high paying jobs and city life after college. Out of D.C.’s millennial population, nearly two-thirds were single.

7. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Overall score: 84.97

Median income for full-time millennials: $45,000

Millennial share of total population: 20.9%

Share of millennials that are single: 71.3%

New York’s capital was up and coming with cocktail bars, coffee shops and beer gardens. Chilly winter nights were no problem for young adults who embrace it by enjoying activities such as hockey and ice skating, the report said.

8. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN

STADIUM AREA, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES - 2017/07/17: Nashville city skyline at dusk. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Overall score: 84.64

Median income for full-time millennials: $38,000

Millennial share of total population: 23.3%

Share of millennials that are single: 60.4%

Compared to other cities on the list, Nashville’s live music scene, southern charm and low cost of living gave working millennials plenty to do while away from the office.

9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Overall score: 84.40

Median income for full-time millennials: $42,000

Millennial share of total population: 22.3%

Share of millennials that are single: 71.6%

10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Overall score: 84.07

Median income for full-time millennials: $43,700

Millennial share of total population: 24.2%

Share of millennials that are single: 62.1%

Denver was an ideal city for millennials who loved being outdoors for all four seasons. The Mile High City also has a solid job market and a large number of young people who were employed full-time.

11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Overall score: 83.82

Median income for full-time millennials: $40,000

Millennial share of total population: 24.2%

Share of millennials that are single: 72.0%

Out of the top 15 metro areas, young Angelenos were most likely to be single. Wonderful weather, beaches and more gave single millennials in the sunny city options to interact and meet new people.

12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Overall score: 83.66

Median income for full-time millennials: $45,000

Millennial share of total population: 22.6%

Share of millennials that are single: 66.8%

Affordable housing and a popular local brewery scene made Baltimore appealing.

13. Charleston, SC

Overall score: 83.33

Median income for full-time millennials: $35,600

Millennial share of total population: 24.0%

Share of millennials that are single: 67.4%

Tech start-ups were beginning to blossom in this southern city with plenty of delicious southern cuisine.

14. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Overall score: 82.52

Median income for full-time millennials: $32,000

Millennial share of total population: 23.7%

Share of millennials that are single: 68.6%

15. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

Overall score: 82.52

Median income for full-time millennials: $40,000

Millennial share of total population: 21.9%

Share of millennials that are single: 64.3%

According to the stody, some of the worst metro areas for single millennials were:

Knoxville, TN

Youngstown, OH

Boise, ID

McAllen, TX

Chattanooga, TN

While Los Angeles and San Francisco were appealing, plenty of other California cities ranked at the bottom of the list including Stockton, Bakersfield, Modesto, Fresno, and Riverside.

See the full report.