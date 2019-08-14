Students in more than 50 North Texas districts return to school

article

It’s a wet and muggy first day of school for more than 50 school districts in North Texas.

Students in districts like Keller, Allen, Denton, Decatur and Cedar Hill are returning to class Wednesday.

The growing Prosper Independent School District is opening two new elementary and one new middle school this year.

The district is also opening a new football stadium. The 12,000 seat stadium will serve three high schools.

Prosper ISD has a naming rights agreement for the stadium with Children’s Health. The hospital is building a new campus in Prosper.

We want to see your first day of school pictures. Share your photo on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page or on Twitter using #Ready4School. You might see it on TV.