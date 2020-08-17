Students in more than 20 North Texas districts start school Monday

It’s the first day of school for kids in at least 20 North Texas school districts. Most are starting out online.

Arlington ISD is the largest school district starting Monday with nearly 60,000 students. Classes there will be online for at least the first four weeks of school.

This is Paige Kilpatrick’s seventh year as a teacher at Duff Elementary School. She taught math and science from her empty classroom on Monday.

“It is the first day back and we are figuring it out together. Honestly, it’s just been great to have some normalcy and be with the kids. It's virtual. So that's not what anyone's ideal or perfect scenario would be, but it’s nice to see the kids,” she said. “I understand that if it was in-person, there is the higher risk. But to me, it’s so important that I build those relationships with my kids and I think there is so much about being in person.”

During the spring and summer, the district worked to provide about 30,000 students with Wi-Fi and other technology for online classes.

"We got a head start in the spring. In Arlington, we handed out over 20,000 devices. We didn't pick them all back up, only those who were transitioning out like seniors. We let those students keep those devices in the summer and now we've handed out an additional 10,000 devices. So well over 30,000 devices are in the hands of our students with hotspots so they're prepared for the first day of school," said Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

Aside from providing the digital needs for students, Dr. Cavazos says the district will continue providing food for students as well.

“We are providing that service to students because we know that it’s essential,” he said. “We served over one million meals when we shut down in the spring.”

Between now and September, district leadership will decide if there will be four more weeks of virtual learning or if in-person classes can start.

“I know there will be some safety concerns, but you become a teacher because you love kids and learning and sharing that with them,” Kilpatrick said.

Dr. Cavazos joined various online meetings on the first day to encourage teachers and students to do their best. It was his way of continuing the tradition of visiting students and staff on the first day of school.

Other districts starting the year virtually include Irving, Mesquite, Carrollton-Farmers Branch and Coppell.

A few districts like Argyle, Aubrey and Kaufman are allowing some students in the classroom.

