Students in 41 Dallas ISD schools start classes a week early

Students and teachers at more Dallas ISD schools returned to classes Monday.

In Dallas, 41 schools started their year Monday including Adelle Turner Elementary School in the Red Bird area.

The district has three different calendars this year to address learning loss that affected many students during the pandemic.

There were five Dallas ISD schools that started last Monday – three elementary schools and two middle schools. Dozens more campuses will begin next Monday.

The district said everyone on campus is being strongly encouraged to wear a mask. It can’t be required because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

The U.S. Secretary of Education said he’d like to see all states make masks mandatory for everyone inside school buildings.

Secretary Miguel Cardona said making masks optional could very likely lead to more COVID-19 infections for which students will pay a price.

"We’re trying to keep infection rates low. And I think it’s more dangerous for students to be home and have interrupted learning because of the decisions that we’re making. We’re clearly at a fork in the road in the country. You’re either going to help students be in school in person and keep them safe or the decisions you make are going to hurt students," he said.

Every Dallas ISD campus will have rapid COVID-19 tests available for students and staff.

Students under 18 will require a parent’s permission for the test that provides results in about 15 minutes.

The district also has its COVID-19 dashboard on its website, with information about positive tests at all its campuses.

Meanwhile, the different school calendars in Dallas ISD will allow for special learning opportunities for kids who need to catch up. There will be tutoring available and small group instruction in reading, math and other subjects.

Along with Dallas ISD, Gordon ISD in Palo Pinto County began school on Monday, as well as Morgan Mill and Three Way ISDs in Erath County and Lone Oak and Quinlin ISDs in Hunt County.

