Student detained after bringing gun to Kaufman ISD junior high campus

The Brief Kaufman ISD says a student brought a gun to O.P. Norman Junior High School on Tuesday. The district says the student is now in custody and campus police secured the firearm, and that no students or staff members were harmed. The identity of the student who brought the firearm to campus has not been released.



A Kaufman ISD student is in custody after allegedly bringing a gun to a junior high campus on Tuesday.

Gun on Kaufman ISD campus

What we know:

A Kaufman ISD spokesperson says a student at O.P. Norman Junior High School brought a firearm to campus on Tuesday.

The district says Kaufman ISD Police worked with school administrators to identify the student and confiscate the weapon.

The student who brought the firearm is now in custody, and no students or staff at the school were injured.

A press release from the district says students at the school reported the information to officials. The district is offering counseling services to students following the incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the student who allegedly brought the gun to campus has not been released.

Kaufman ISD says it is unable to provide any more information on the incident at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Kaufman ISD statement

What they're saying:

We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred at the junior high campus today.

Kaufman ISD Police became aware that a student was in possession of a firearm on campus. Administration and law enforcement acted immediately to secure the individual and confiscate the weapon.

The student involved is now in custody, and no students or staff were harmed. Kaufman ISD maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding weapons on campus.

We appreciate the students who came forward and reported this information. Their actions reinforce the importance of See Something, Say Something and the role our anonymous reporting system plays in maintaining a safe school environment. We encourage parents to talk with their children tonight about the importance of school safety and how every student can contribute to the safety and well-being of our school community.

Counseling services will also be available for any students who may need support. We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive learning environment for our students and staff.