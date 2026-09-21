Rockwall ISD middle school student detained for making terroristic threat

The Brief The Rockwall Police Department detained a middle school student at Ursula Rakow Middle School for making a terroristic threat on Monday. The identity of the student is unknown, and the nature of the alleged terrorist threat has not been specified. Rakow Middle School leadership asked parents to remind students that offhanded threats on social media could result in legal action.



A student at Ursula Rakow Middle School in Rockwall was detained on Monday after allegedly making a terroristic threat.

What we know:

On September 21, the Rockwall Police Department detained a middle school student at Rakow Middle School for making a terroristic threat.

Rockwall PD worked with school officials to identify and locate the student.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the student who was detained.

The nature of the terroristic threat that was made is unclear.

What they're saying:

Ursula Rakow Middle School Principal Jacob Payne asked parents to remind their students that offhanded comments or threats can have serious consequences.

"Parents, please help us remind students that making a threat, even as an offhand remark or on social media, may violate the Student Code of Conduct and could result in disciplinary or legal consequences. Rockwall ISD and our law enforcement partners are serious about these types of behaviors."