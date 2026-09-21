Suspect arrested in connection to Bishop Arts stabbing that left victim in a coma

The Brief 26-year-old Lazaro Garcia has been arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault connected to a Sept. 12 stabbing in Bishop Arts. An arrest affidavit states Garcia stabbed 22-year-old Abraham Herrera twice after a verbal altercation at a bar turned physical. Herrera remains in the hospital in critical condition. Dallas Police were able to identify Garcia through business security footage, cell phone footage and an unknown witness providing police with key details.



Dallas Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a stabbing in Bishop Arts that left the victim fighting for his life in the hospital.

Bishop Arts stabbing arrest

Lazaro Garcia, 26

What we know:

26-year-old Lazaro Garcia was arrested on September 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested Garcia in connection to a September 12 stabbing in Bishop Arts.

An arrest affidavit states Garcia got into a verbal altercation with 22-year-old Abraham Herrera and two other people inside Dos Amigos Bar in Bishop Arts.

After a bouncer moved the group outside, Garcia and an unknown witness followed Herrera and engaged in a physical altercation. The affidavit states Garcia punched another victim in the face before striking Herrera in the chest twice.

Herrera continued to fight before collapsing. Garcia, the unknown witness and two other female witnesses fled the scene before police arrived.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident, as well as cell phone camera videos recorded by witnesses.

On September 17, police received a call from an unknown witness, who provided officials with Garcia's name, birthdate, age, and phone number.

Victim in coma

Abraham Herrera, 22

The other side:

Abraham Herrera’s family members told FOX 4 he was defending his girlfriend in the fight. They said she was insulted in the business and then slugged in the parking lot.

He stepped up thinking it would be a fistfight and was stabbed in the chest.

"He was stabbed in the heart after the altercation continued. He didn’t know he was stabbed. It’s very obvious in the video footage he thought again that they was just fighting," said Brenda Trevino, his aunt.

The 22-year-old is currently in a medically induced coma at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff.

What's next:

Garcia has been booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.