Woman dies following motorcycle crash on Dallas Parkway near Tollway entrance

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The Brief A female motorcyclist died late Sunday night following a crash near the Dallas North Tollway and Keller Springs Road in Addison. Investigators say the rider lost control and crashed after clipping a curb while attempting to enter the northbound tollway. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Addison late Sunday night, police said.

Fatal DNT motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash happened near the Dallas North Tollway and Keller Springs Road just before 10 p.m.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the woman was riding a motorcycle northbound on the Dallas Parkway. Investigators said the crash happened when she tried to enter the tollway and clipped a curb, causing her to lose control.

Emergency responders took her to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.