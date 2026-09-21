Woman dies following motorcycle crash on Dallas Parkway near Tollway entrance
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DALLAS - A woman is dead following a motorcycle crash in Addison late Sunday night, police said.
Fatal DNT motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash happened near the Dallas North Tollway and Keller Springs Road just before 10 p.m.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the woman was riding a motorcycle northbound on the Dallas Parkway. Investigators said the crash happened when she tried to enter the tollway and clipped a curb, causing her to lose control.
Emergency responders took her to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene of the crash.