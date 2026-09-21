Dallas weather: DFW ties 67-day dry record as cold front brings storm risks

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth has tied its second-longest dry streak on record at 67 consecutive days, despite scattered local storms. Isolated afternoon storms bring potential hazards including heavy downpours, localized flash flooding, small hail, and gusty winds. Rain chances drop to 10% on Tuesday as a cold front moves through, with hot, dry weather expected for the start of the State Fair of Texas.



North Texas is enduring a severe dry spell, tying for the second-longest streak without measurable rainfall in local history even as isolated storms threaten the region with localized flash flooding, lightning, and gusty winds.

North Texas weather

DFW Airport has now gone 67 days without measurable rainfall, worsening a growing yearly deficit, according to weather reports. While parts of the region experienced heavy rain, lightning, and flash flood concerns in areas like Grayson County, coverage remains scattered, leaving much of the metroplex dry.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 90s Monday afternoon with a 30% coverage for storms, bringing potential hazards including downburst winds, small hail, and heavy, erratic rainfall.

A cold front will shift southward, lowering rain chances in the DFW area to 10% on Tuesday, with slightly higher chances to the south and west heading toward Central Texas.

Dallas Weather Radar

Following Tuesday, high pressure will build into the region, clearing out rain chances for the remainder of the work week. Although Tuesday officially marks the arrival of fall on the calendar, afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-90s, accompanied by drier air and comfortable morning temperatures in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the State Fair of Texas will kick off under high heat, with additional thunderstorm chances potentially arriving late Sunday as another front moves toward the area.

7-Day Forecast