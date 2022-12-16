Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

article

A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested.

The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday.

Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun in a backpack.

The school said the student who was arrested never took the gun out of the backpack or threatened anyone with it.

That student faces a felony charge of illegally carrying a weapon.