Strike at Fort Worth Molson Coors brewery enters 2nd month

The leaders of the Teamsters union joined hundreds of workers in Fort Worth over the weekend as their strike entered its second month.

No agreement seems to be in sight for workers at the Fort Worth Molson Coors Brewery.

More than 400 of them walked off the job in February as contract talks with the company stalled.

Teamsters officials said Molson Coors had significant profits last year that would not have happened without the workers at the Fort Worth plant.

"The company made record profits last year in 2023 alone where they had six years of profit growth over the course of one year and they also posted their highest sales increase last year since the 20-year history of Molson Coors," said Rick Miedema, the secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 997.

This is the first strike in 50 years for the brewery.

Related article

Workers are demanding better pay and benefits.

They rejected an offer Molson Coors made last month.