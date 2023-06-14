Dangerous street takeover in Tarrant County leads to multiple crashes

North Richland Hills and Watauga Police broke up a dangerous street takeover on Saturday night.

The agencies were called to the intersection of Rufe Snow and Hightower just before 10:30 p.m. for a large crowd of people.

Video from the area shows a car doing donuts in the intersection with a passenger hanging out of the window.

READ MORE: Street takeover task force to crack down on organized events in Texas

When police arrived, Watauga police saw a vehicle that was driving dangerously speed away into their city.

Police say they tried to pull the driver over and the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

As other officers worked to break up the crowds, another vehicle associated with the street takeover was involved in a single-car crash. That driver was cited for not having insurance and the vehicle was impounded. The driver was not believed to have taken part in the takeover, according to police.

At least one more person was arrested on multiple outstanding traffic warrants.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Tarrant County street takeover (Courtesy: Cody Boyle)

Photos taken from the area show the damage to one of the vehicles involved.

Police say that they are investigating the incident.