Street racing sends car into oncoming traffic, killing driver in Dallas

The Brief A man was killed Sunday night after a street racing crash on 2nd Avenue in Dallas. Police say a speeding car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on. The sedan's driver is facing a charge of racing causing death.



A street racing crash turned deadly in Dallas Sunday night after a speeding car lost control and slammed into a pickup truck, killing the driver.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the crash near the 5000 block of 2nd Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

First responders found a sedan with three people trapped inside and an overturned pickup truck.

The truck driver died at the scene. The woman driving the sedan and her two passengers were seriously injured but are expected to recover, police said.

The backstory:

Witnesses told officers the woman was racing another car at a high rate of speed when she lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the pickup truck head-on as it traveled southbound on 2nd Avenue, causing the truck to veer off the road and roll over.

The impact was so severe that the sedan’s engine was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan is facing a charge of racing causing death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the driver or any of the victims. It’s still unclear who the woman was racing or what caused her to lose control.