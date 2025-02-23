Stray bullet in Forest Hill kills one, injures another Saturday

article

The Brief One person was killed and another injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Forest Hill on Saturday evening. Both victims were found in the backyard of a residence on Frisco Ave. Officials stress that this incident appears to be isolated and is not related to the shooting on Mansfield Hwy.



The Forest Hill Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the 3900 block of Frisco Ave.

When police arrived, they found two adults in the backyard who were shot by stray bullets, according to investigators.

Deadly stray bullet

What we know:

The preliminary investigation shows the bullet was shot from about a block north of where the two victims were found.

Investigators from multiple agencies are working on the case.

Police officials say evidence was processed, witnesses were interviewed, and a search warrant was executed near the incident.

Among the recovered evidence were several firearms, police say.

What we don't know:

Authorities are now focused on identifying the individual responsible for discharging the firearm from across the roadway.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died.

The name of the injured victim has not been released.

Mansfield Hwy. Shooting

What they're saying:

Officials stress that this incident appears to be isolated and is not related to the Friday shooting on Mansfield Hwy., where an arrest has already been made, and further investigations continue.

"The Forest Hill Police Department reminds the community that we are committed to your safety," a news release stated early Sunday morning.

"Discharging a firearm within city limits is a serious offense that can lead to death or severe injury. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this time of tragedy," police officials say.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Forest Hill Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 817-531-5250 (Option 5) or by email at policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org. Please reference report number 25FPD01567.