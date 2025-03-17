More than 20 apartment units damaged in Dallas fire

The Brief A fire at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments in northeast Dallas overnight Sunday heavily damaged or destroyed more than 20 units. Firefighters arrived to fight the heavy flames spreading rapidly; a second alarm was called, and part of the building collapsed during the response. No serious injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire and exact number of displaced residents remains unknown.



More than 20 apartment units were heavily damaged or destroyed in a fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex overnight Sunday.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Firefighters work to put out apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments, located at 6749 Larmanda St., around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from a two-story apartment building. The fire had spread to the attic and was moving rapidly, prompting a second alarm. At that point, crews shifted from an offensive to a defensive attack.

During the incident, a large section of the building collapsed, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials estimate that about 20 units were heavily damaged or destroyed. No serious injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Aftermath of apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed how many residents were displaced or the exact number of units affected.