More than 20 apartment units damaged in Dallas fire
More than 20 apartment units were heavily damaged or destroyed in a fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex overnight Sunday.
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments, located at 6749 Larmanda St., around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from a two-story apartment building. The fire had spread to the attic and was moving rapidly, prompting a second alarm. At that point, crews shifted from an offensive to a defensive attack.
During the incident, a large section of the building collapsed, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Officials estimate that about 20 units were heavily damaged or destroyed. No serious injuries were reported.
Aftermath of apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Authorities have not confirmed how many residents were displaced or the exact number of units affected.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.