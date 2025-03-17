Expand / Collapse search
More than 20 apartment units damaged in Dallas fire

Published  March 17, 2025 5:59am CDT
Dallas
Over a dozen units destroyed in Dallas apartment fire

A large apartment fire displaced multiple people in Dallas after around 20 units were damaged or destroyed overnight.

    • A fire at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments in northeast Dallas overnight Sunday heavily damaged or destroyed more than 20 units.
    • Firefighters arrived to fight the heavy flames spreading rapidly; a second alarm was called, and part of the building collapsed during the response.
    • No serious injuries were reported, but the cause of the fire and exact number of displaced residents remains unknown.

More than 20 apartment units were heavily damaged or destroyed in a fire at a northeast Dallas apartment complex overnight Sunday.

Firefighters work to put out apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Stratford at Midtown Apartments, located at 6749 Larmanda St., around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from a two-story apartment building. The fire had spread to the attic and was moving rapidly, prompting a second alarm. At that point, crews shifted from an offensive to a defensive attack.

During the incident, a large section of the building collapsed, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Officials estimate that about 20 units were heavily damaged or destroyed. No serious injuries were reported.

Aftermath of apartment fire on Larmanda St. in northeast Dallas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed how many residents were displaced or the exact number of units affected.

Dallas