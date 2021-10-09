Storms could bring hail, strong winds to North Texas Sunday evening

After a hot Saturday, there are chances for strong/severe storms to hit North Texas Sunday evening.

Temperatures were in the 90s for much of Saturday, with mostly sunny skies, but Sunday will bring some chances for storms that could be strong or severe.

It will likely be in the 90s again Sunday afternoon, before the storm risk picks up in the evening, with hail and strong winds expected to be the biggest threat. The tornado threat is low, but it's not zero.

The highest chances for severe weather will north of the Metroplex, near the Red River, but there is still a slight chance for most of North Texas.

A few initial storms could fire up northwest of Fort Worth after sunset. The main threat of storms for the Metroplex is expected to be between 10 p.m. and midnight, as a fast-moving line of storms will move in with gusty winds as the main threat.

Storms are also expected later in the week, but those aren’t forecasted to be severe at this time.