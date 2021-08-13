Storms, cold front in the forecast for North Texas over the weekend

It will be hot for most of the day Friday, before a chance for rain in the evening hours, but there is set to be a weak cold front come into North Texas Saturday that is expected to bring slightly cooler temperatures and storms over the weekend.

On Friday, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and area east and north of the Metroplex could see some rain Friday night.

An upper-level pattern, jet stream, is forecasted to bring a weak cold front into North Texas Saturday evening. It’s not yet known what area of North Texas there will be storms, but there will be more clouds and lower temperatures for all of North Texas.

The cooler temperatures continue into next week, with temperatures forecasted to be in the low 90s.