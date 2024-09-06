48 residents displaced by northwest Dallas apartment fire

The Brief The Stone Manor Apartments on Park Lane caught fire on Thursday. 48 residents have been displaced due to the fire. No major injuries were reported.



The Red Cross is helping nearly 50 residents who are without a home after a fire at the Stone Manor Apartments.

The three-alarm fire happened around 1:30 on Thursday on Park Lane in northwest Dallas.

Cell phone video captured part of the Stone Manor Apartments engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

The fire caused a partial roof collapse, displacing more than 40 people.

"Overnight we had about 48 residents stay with us at the shelter, we had five cats and one dog," said Alexis Gonzalez, Regional Communications Manager for the Red Cross.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says there were no major injuries from the damage to 14 apartment units.

Last night, the Red Cross set up a shelter for those impacted.

"We do not ask for any type of identification, just their name and where they were staying when the disaster happened," said Gonzalez. "They have a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, so they can clean up as best as they can. We have volunteers available to assist them best they can."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We are working with apartment management to find other accommodations for the families, whether it's in the complex or sister complexes," said Gonzalez.

While many typically think of helping the Red Cross with finances or physical items, they said they could also use more in-person help.

"We are always looking for volunteers from our communities to come in and help the affected individuals. We are always looking for bilingual volunteers to help as well," said Gonzalez.