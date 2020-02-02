Stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance recovered in Louisiana, suspect in custody

article

A stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance has been found in Louisiana, and the woman who was driving it has been taken into custody.

The ambulance was stolen from Dallas Fire Station 53, on John West Road.

They found that the ambulance had been stolen when crews were called out, but couldn’t find the ambulance.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was able to track the stolen unit to Bossier City, Louisiana, where Louisiana State Police were able to recover the ambulance and take the female driver, identifed as Kendall Tyson, into custody.

Authorities are now investigating how the ambulance was stolen.