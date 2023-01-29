Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication

article

Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly banging on doors.

Responding officers found Bennett and determined the 25-year-old was intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

No further details have been released about the arrest at this time.

Bennett was a finalist for the Heisman this past season, and he led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.