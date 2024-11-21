Passenger killed in high-speed crash near Weatherford, driver hospitalized

One person is dead following a crash near Weatherford Thursday morning.

Police said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday when a Kia Soul, speeding on U.S. 180, lost control and slammed into the back of a truck.

A passenger in the Kia, 34-year-old Stephanie Whitton, died at the scene.

First responders took the driver of the Kia, 39-year-old Evan Whitton, to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.

The driver of the truck was not injured.