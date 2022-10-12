4 arrested for stealing $278,000 in alcohol from Dallas County liquor distributor

article

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has arrested four men accused of stealing nearly $300,000 worth of alcohol from a distributor in Dallas County.

This investigation started in April, after Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits contacted the TABC and said one of its stores had hundreds of cases of alcohol that they had no record of selling or delivering to the store.

The TABC investigation revealed that the store manager, along with two other employees, illegally purchased the stolen items from a delivery driver.

READ MORE: Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges

TABC agents recovered 230 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac, and 29 cases of tequila, which was all valued at more than $34,000.

Southern Glazer’s said total long-term losses could be more than $278,000.

Four men were arrested, 33-year-old Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 34-year-old Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 43-year-old Carlos Jaime Munoz, and 22-year-old Michael Angel Medrano, and charged with felony organized retail theft.

All four were released on bond after being booked into the Dallas County Jail.

They each face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.