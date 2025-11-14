Statue of late Dallas County DA Craig Watkins unveiled at courthouse

The Brief A statue honoring the late Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins was unveiled at the Frank Crowley Courthouse on Friday. Watkins was the first Black DA elected in Texas and the first in the nation to create a conviction integrity unit. His work led to the exoneration of 35 wrongly convicted people before his death in 2023 at the age of 56.



The late Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins, known for his efforts to free the wrongly convicted, now has a statue in his honor.

Craig Watkins Honored

What we know:

A bust of Watkins was unveiled during a ceremony at the Frank Crowley Courthouse on Friday.

In 2006, Watkins became the first Black DA elected in Texas. Soon afterward, he became the first DA in the nation to create a conviction integrity unit that worked to correct wrongful convictions.

Watkins’ office exonerated 35 people. Some of those exonerees were present for Friday’s unveiling, along with his family, colleagues, and friends.

Watkins died in 2023 after a battle with a health-related complication. He was 56 years old.

What they're saying:

"This bust will stand as more than a sculpture of Craig’s likeness. It is a symbol of hope, courage, and a pursuit of justice that Craig championed every day of his life," said Richard Watkins, his father.

Dallas attorney Heath Harris was Watkins’s close friend. He became emotional when he recalled an excerpt from a film to describe Watkins’s legacy.

"Will strangers hear our names long after we’re gone and wonder who we were, how bravely we fought, how fiercely we loved? If you incorporate Craig into it, I’ll paraphrase and all that we did in pursuit of seeking justice," he said.

"He forever changed the landscape of criminal justice. He was a leader who was courageous. He was compassionate. He restored and strengthened the community's faith in our justice system," added Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Melinda Chaney.