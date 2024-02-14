These states have the most UFO sightings

An interactive map of UFO sightings breaks down exactly when and where people are spotting and reporting the most UFOs.

The National UFO Reporting Center’s heat map lets you click on a region to see specifics of each individual UFO report, like what the person saw and what time they saw it. Because the reporting center is U.S.-based, the vast majority of the reports come from the United States.

"It is apparent that UFOs are seen literally everywhere, and that the distribution of sighting reports closely matches the distribution of the population," the Reporting Center said in a blog announcing the map.

UFO sightings by state

Here’s a breakdown of UFO sightings in each state, according to the National UFO Reporting Center:

Alaska: 642

Alabama: 1,403

Arkansas: 1,289

Arizona: 4,981

California: 16,238

Colorado: 3,281

Connecticut: 2,033

Delaware: 419

Florida: 8,303

Georgia: 2,730

Hawaii: 672

Iowa: 1,225

Idaho: 1,357

Illinois: 4,298

Indiana: 2,732

Kansas: 1,191

Kentucky: 1,689

Louisiana: 1,127

Massachusetts: 2,709

Maryland: 1,856

Maine: 1,189

Michigan: 3,668

Minnesota: 2,111

Missouri: 2,813

Mississippi: 788

Montana: 1,004

North Carolina: 3,679

North Dakota: 277

Nebraska: 701

New Hampshire: 1,196

New Jersey: 2,894

New Mexico: 1,672

Nevada: 1,703

New York: 5,900

Ohio: 4,466

Oklahoma: 1,501

Oregon: 3,561

Pennsylvania: 5,047

Rhode Island: 599

South Carolina: 2,246

South Dakota: 396

Tennessee: 2,315

Texas: 6,202

Utah: 1,528

Virginia: 2,705

Vermont: 610

Washington: 7,230

Wisconsin: 2,453

West Virginia: 907

Wyoming: 416

Click here for an interactive version of the list, and here for the heatmap.

Pentagon official: ‘No evidence’ of aliens

In a recent op-ed in Scientific American, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the Pentagon official who led efforts to centralize UFO investigations, said his team found no evidence of aliens. They did, however, encounter "the erosion of critical thinking."

Sean Kirkpatrick (screen shot from NASA video)

"Carl Sagan popularized the maxim that ‘extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence,’" Kirkpatrick wrote. "This advice should not be optional for policy makers … Our capacity for rational, evidence-based critical thinking is eroding, with deleterious consequences for our ability to effectively deal with multiplying challenges of ever increasing complexity."

Kirkpatrick said he and the Pentagon "painstakingly" put together a team to create a science-based strategy of investigating unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), the government term for UFOs., but conspiracy theorists, with the help of Congress, consistently disrupted their work.

In July, retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified publicly before a congressional committee, claiming the U.S. has concealed what he called a "multi-decade" program to collect and reverse-engineer UAPs.

"Some members of Congress prefer to opine about aliens to the press rather than get an evidence-based briefing on the matter," Kirkpatrick wrote in Scientific American. "Members have a responsibility to exhibit critical thinking skills instead of seeking the spotlight."