Dallas police ask for help identifying Uptown sexual assault suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the State Thomas area of Uptown early Monday morning.
What we know:
The assault happened just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slender build and medium-length dark hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Detective John Eubanks at 214-671-3914 or email john.eubanks@dallaspolice.gov.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the assault.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.