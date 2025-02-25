Dallas police ask for help identifying Uptown sexual assault suspect

article

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the State Thomas area of Uptown early Monday morning.

State Thomas sexual assault

What we know:

The assault happened just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a slender build and medium-length dark hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Detective John Eubanks at 214-671-3914 or email john.eubanks@dallaspolice.gov.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the circumstances leading up to the assault.