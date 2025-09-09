State Fair of Texas won’t give free tickets to high schoolers this year

The Brief High school students in Texas will no longer receive free tickets to the State Fair of Texas. The fair will now offer a promo code for discounted tickets to high schoolers and their families instead. The change was made to cut costs. Fair officials said more than 2 million free tickets are printed each year, and only 10% were being used.



High schoolers in Texas will no longer receive free tickets to the State Fair of Texas.

What we know:

All teachers and students in pre-K through eighth grade who live within 100 miles of Fair Park in Dallas will continue to receive free fair tickets.

But students in ninth through twelfth grade will not.

Instead, the fair will offer those families a promo code for discounted tickets purchased on the fair’s website.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the fair said it has been considering the change for several years due to rising printing costs and security enhancement costs.

Dig deeper:

More than two million free tickets are typically distributed to students each year.

But those tickets can only be redeemed on weekdays, and fewer school districts are scheduling designated days off for the fair.

The fair said only about 10% of the tickets are being redeemed.

This year’s fair runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19.