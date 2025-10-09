Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas expands free student tickets to weekends

Published  October 9, 2025 7:14am CDT
State Fair of Texas
Students can now use State Fair tickets on weekends

The State Fair of Texas announced a change to try and draw in more visitors for the last two weekends of the fair.

    • The State Fair of Texas has expanded the use of free ticket vouchers for Pre-K through 8th-grade students to include weekends for the first time.
    • The change was made to increase opportunities for families who previously found it difficult to attend on weekdays.
    • The Fair addressed social media rumors of low attendance by clarifying that business typically starts slow and increases significantly during the final two weekends.

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has announced new options for students to use their free tickets, aiming to make it easier for families to attend the annual event.

What we know:

To expand attendance opportunities, free ticket vouchers issued to Pre-K through 8th-grade students living within 100 miles of the fairgrounds can now be used on any day of the fair. This includes the final two weekends.

Previously, these vouchers were only valid on weekdays, making this the first year the fair has expanded the program to include weekend admission. Organizers cited the difficulty many parents face in bringing their children during the week as the reason for the change.

State Fair of Texas Low Attendance Rumors

Social media posts suggesting that State Fair attendance is down this year are inaccurate, according to a fair spokesperson.

The spokesperson addressed the rumors, telling The Dallas Morning News that reports of an empty fair should not be believed. It is common for the beginning of the season to be slower before business significantly increases during the final weeks of the fair.

In 2024, more than 2 million people visited the fair. However, attendance records show that only the final two weekends—the third and fourth—surpassed 100,000 visitors.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the State Fair of Texas and previous FOX 4 coverage.

