State Fair of Texas: 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards semifinalists announced
article
DALLAS - With the start of the State Fair of Texas just three months away, it’s time to start talking about fair foods.
The Big Tex Choice Awards searches for the best new foods coming to the fair.
This year, the judges selected 24 semifinalists. They include 10 savory treats and 14 sweet creations.
Savory
- Deep Fried Crispy Vietnamese Crepes
- Dominican Dog
- The Drowning Taquitos
- Fat Bacon Pickle Fries
- Hammy Pimento Meltdown
- Hippie Chips
- Hot Chick-In-Pancake Poppers
- Oktoberfest Pizza
- Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs
- Triple Meat Big Back Snack
Sweet
- Beso De Angel
- Caramel Macchiato Fritters
- Cookie Butter Nachos
- Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick
- Crookies
- Frozen Limoncello
- It’s Bananas… B-A-N-A-N-A-S
- Lay’s Potato Chip Drink
- Nutty Bar-Laska
- Standing on Business
- Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle
- Texas Sugar Rush Pickles
- Tropical Two-Step Punch
- Whole Bundt of Kisses
To read more about each entry, visit bigtex.com/big-tex-choice-awards/.
Eventually, three winners will be named for the Best Savory, Best Sweet, and Most Creative Food.
The fair opens on Sept. 27.