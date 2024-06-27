State Fair of Texas: 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards semifinalists announced

article

With the start of the State Fair of Texas just three months away, it’s time to start talking about fair foods.

The Big Tex Choice Awards searches for the best new foods coming to the fair.

This year, the judges selected 24 semifinalists. They include 10 savory treats and 14 sweet creations.

Savory

Deep Fried Crispy Vietnamese Crepes

Dominican Dog

The Drowning Taquitos

Fat Bacon Pickle Fries

Hammy Pimento Meltdown

Hippie Chips

Hot Chick-In-Pancake Poppers

Oktoberfest Pizza

Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs

Triple Meat Big Back Snack

Sweet

Beso De Angel

Caramel Macchiato Fritters

Cookie Butter Nachos

Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick

Crookies

Frozen Limoncello

It’s Bananas… B-A-N-A-N-A-S

Lay’s Potato Chip Drink

Nutty Bar-Laska

Standing on Business

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles

Tropical Two-Step Punch

Whole Bundt of Kisses

To read more about each entry, visit bigtex.com/big-tex-choice-awards/.

Eventually, three winners will be named for the Best Savory, Best Sweet, and Most Creative Food.

The fair opens on Sept. 27.