State Fair of Texas season passes now on sale

The State Fair of Texas is right around the corner, and now you can buy a season pass to make sure you can experience all the fair has to offer.

The 2023 Season Pass is $50 and gives you admission to the fair for the entire 24-day run. A typical one-day ticket is $15 to $25.

Season Pass holders also get one bring-a-friend ticket for a single day, a State Fair reusable bag and several other discounts and deals.

Admission also gets you into any of the State Fair's concerts, including Lil Jon, Bowling For Soup and CeeLo Green without any additional charge.

Premium one-day tickets are also on sale starting Tuesday.

Both the season pass and premium tickets are available on the fair's website.

Regular tickets go on sale Sept. 11.

The State Fair runs September 29 through October 22.