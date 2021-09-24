State Fair of Texas kicks off 2021 season with new events and attractions

The State Fair of Texas is ready to welcome visitors back after being shut down by the pandemic last year.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray was at the fair for its opening Friday morning. She got a preview of some of the best events and attractions.

"We’re so excited to have people back," said Jason Hays, the State Fair of Texas’ vice president of brand experience. "It’s going to be the best fair this year. The weather is awesome. It’s going to be great."

Opening weekend festivities include an opening ceremony, two parades and the State Fair Classic, featuring Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M. Artists like Clay Walker and Black Pumas will perform live on the main stage.

Rodeos are also back at the fair this year.

"It’s actually been a long time since we’ve had a rodeo during the State Fair of Texas. We used to have them a month before the fair started. It’s free. Come on out. It’s included in your admission. They’re different every weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun," Hays said.

There are some safety precautions to be aware of. The fair is asking everyone to abide by its mask mandate while indoors or in crowded areas.

Dallas County is offering COVID-19 vaccines near Big Tex.

You may also notice longer than usual waits at some food booths. That’s because fair vendors are being affected by staffing shortages.

"I usually hired 130 people. Two weeks ago, I had 30. I was short by 100 people," said Jack Pyland with Jack’s French Frys. "The thing we are most frightened of is keeping up with the customers. We are still hiring as we speak."

The fair runs through Oct. 17.