State Fair of Texas: How you can save on Big Tex's 70th birthday
DALLAS - Big Tex, the symbol of the State Fair of Texas, turns 70 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the State Fair is celebrating with some deals that could save you some cash.
The celebration starts with the big cowboy receiving an enormous birthday cake at 10:30 a.m.
The fair will be serving Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell floats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Chevrolet Ride & Drive will hold a cookie happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m.
Big Tex through the years:
The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
There will be a birthday sing-along for Big Tex at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to all the free food, most of the rides on the Midway will be half-price all day.
Tex made his public debut at the opening of the 1952 State Fair.
On Big Tex's 50th birthday in 2002, he was presented with a giant birthday cake and an AARP card.
For his 60th in 2012, Big Tex famously caught on fire due to an electrical short.