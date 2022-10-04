State Fair of Texas: How you can save on Big Tex's 70th birthday

Big Tex, the symbol of the State Fair of Texas, turns 70 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the State Fair is celebrating with some deals that could save you some cash.

The celebration starts with the big cowboy receiving an enormous birthday cake at 10:30 a.m.

The fair will be serving Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell floats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Chevrolet Ride & Drive will hold a cookie happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m.

Big Tex through the years:

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There will be a birthday sing-along for Big Tex at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to all the free food, most of the rides on the Midway will be half-price all day.

Tex made his public debut at the opening of the 1952 State Fair.

On Big Tex's 50th birthday in 2002, he was presented with a giant birthday cake and an AARP card.

For his 60th in 2012, Big Tex famously caught on fire due to an electrical short.