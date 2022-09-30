Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas: Get Fletcher's corny dogs for free

By
Published 
State Fair of Texas
FOX 4

State Fair of Texas adds new colorful, nightly parade

A brand new New Orleans-style parade will roll through the State Fair of Texas at noon on opening day. The spectacular floats will also wander through the fairgrounds nightly.

DALLAS - Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is celebrating its 80th Anniversary at this year's State Fair of Texas. To celebrate, Fletcher's will give away 80 corny dogs to the first 80 customers in line every Friday.

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas: Where to find the best food

What does Fletcher's Golden Stick mean?

Fletcher's is also giving away 80 corny dogs with 80 special golden wooden sticks. If you get the stick, take it to the Fletcher's Midway stand for a swag bag filled with a Fletcher's T-shirt, coffee mug, hat pin and other memorabilia.

There are 7 Fletcher's locations at the fair this year.

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas opens with new attractions for 2022

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 23.