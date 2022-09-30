Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is celebrating its 80th Anniversary at this year's State Fair of Texas. To celebrate, Fletcher's will give away 80 corny dogs to the first 80 customers in line every Friday.

What does Fletcher's Golden Stick mean?

Fletcher's is also giving away 80 corny dogs with 80 special golden wooden sticks. If you get the stick, take it to the Fletcher's Midway stand for a swag bag filled with a Fletcher's T-shirt, coffee mug, hat pin and other memorabilia.

There are 7 Fletcher's locations at the fair this year.

The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 23.