State Fair of Texas: Big Tex to be put into place in Fair Park
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas is one week away and Big Tex is taking his place at the center of Fair Park.
The 55-foot tall cowboy will be saying "Howdy, folks" to attendees again this year.
You can watch a livestream of Tex being put into place on this page at 10 a.m.
This will be Big Tex's 71st year at the fair.
Big Tex through the years:
The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
He will be decked out in some new size 96 boots.
Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving, designed the boots which features a setting sun behind a cactus with wildlife.
The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.