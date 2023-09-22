State Fair of Texas: Big Tex to be put into place in Fair Park

The State Fair of Texas is one week away and Big Tex is taking his place at the center of Fair Park.

The 55-foot tall cowboy will be saying "Howdy, folks" to attendees again this year.

You can watch a livestream of Tex being put into place on this page at 10 a.m.

This will be Big Tex's 71st year at the fair.

Big Tex through the years:

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He will be decked out in some new size 96 boots.

Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving, designed the boots which features a setting sun behind a cactus with wildlife.

Related article

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.

