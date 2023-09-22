Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas: Big Tex to be put into place in Fair Park

State Fair of Texas
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas is one week away and Big Tex is taking his place at the center of Fair Park.

The 55-foot tall cowboy will be saying "Howdy, folks" to attendees again this year.

This will be Big Tex's 71st year at the fair.

Big Tex through the years:

The original 'Big Tex' at the Texas State Fair circa 1954-1956. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He will be decked out in some new size 96 boots.

Jessica Bonilla, a social worker and artist from Irving, designed the boots which features a setting sun behind a cactus with wildlife.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.
 