State Fair Classic: Prairie View A&M takes on Grambling State at Cotton Bowl on Saturday

The annual State Fair Classic football game will be held at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

The rivalry between Louisiana's Grambling State University and Texas' Prairie View A&M University draws fans of the two historically Black universities to Dallas.

"This is the greatest way to kick-off the State Fair every year is to have the State Fair Classic on our opening weekend. Bring in folks from south Texas, all over Texas that are here to cheer for both universities as well as Louisiana and folks from Grambling. We're just extremely honored to be able to host the event each and every year," said Mitchell Glieber, the President of the State Fair of Texas.

This year, for the first time, the winner not only gets to brag, but carry home the State Fair Championship belt. Each year it will go to the winner of the rivalry.

"We're excited about coming to this game. Obviously, we've lost our last two west division games, but we look to rectify that Saturday. We feel like we're right there," said Anton Goff, the athletic director for Prairie View A&M.

For many, the halftime show is as big as the football game itself, where Prairie View's Marching Storm and GSU's world-famous Tiger Marching Band will show their stuff.

"There will not be a tie. You have to choose a side and the side to be on is black and gold. Go Tigers," said Goff.

Grambling holds a 28-10 lead in the State Fair Classic series, and with good weather this weekend, it should be a classic contest at the State Fair Classic.

Both schools have thousands of alumni in North Texas, who make it a point to go to the game every year.