State court sides with Dallas Police & Fire Pension System

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System can move forward with its rescue plan after a win in court.

The pension fund has a severe shortfall of more than $3 billion.

The pension system approved a rescue plan, but the city of Dallas approved its own competing plan with a stipend instead of a cost-of-living adjustment and more time to step up its contributions.

A state court judge said the city must follow the pension system’s plan. That means it may have to increase its contributions.

The state legislature could ultimately decide what the final plan looks like.

More than 10,000 current and former Dallas first responders rely on the pension fund.